By Jimoh Babatunde

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy Governorship Candidate in Ogun State for the 2027 election, Hajia Yemi Sowunmi-Kolapo, has been installed as the first Akinkanju of Egbaland by the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Okukenu IV.

The installation took place at the Alake Palace on Saturday as part of activities marking the monarch’s 21st coronation anniversary.

Sowunmi-Kolapo, who was previously honoured with the title of Iyalode of Ijemo, is also the Iya Sunnah of Egbaland and Ameerah of Ogun State.

According to the palace, the new title, the first of its kind, was conferred on her in recognition of her contributions to the development of Egbaland and her commitment to the community.

Oba Gbadebo urged her to remain committed to service, cultural preservation and the promotion of unity across Egbaland.

The ceremony attracted prominent personalities, including government officials, business leaders, traditional rulers and politicians.

The Ogun State PDP governorship candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu, led other party leaders to celebrate with his running mate.

Speaking at the reception held at the Abeokuta Sports Club, Sowunmi-Kolapo expressed gratitude for the honour, particularly acknowledging the Alake for the recognition.

She also described the conferment as significant ahead of the 2027 governorship election, saying the people of Ogun State had spoken through the honour.

The deputy governorship candidate maintained that the forthcoming election should transcend party affiliations, insisting that the people must resist any alleged attempt to undermine the state’s interests.

“We are indigenes of Ogun State. We do not run from battles. It is in our DNA to always resist intimidation and protect our independence.

“I’m humbled by this gracious conferment of the title of the 1st Akinkanju of Egbaland on me by His Royal Majesty.

“I pray to justify the confidence reposed in me by our traditional rulers, our respected elders, who have continued to stand for our heritage, the people of Egbaland, and the people of Ogun State in general.

“Our father, the Alake of Egbaland, has spoken. Let us work hard to continue to have an Egba community that is first among others,” she said.

Also honoured at the ceremony was Senator Iyabo Obasanjo, who was installed as the first Iyaniwura of Egbaland by the Alake.

In his remarks, Adebutu congratulated his running mate and the other honourees, describing their recognition as well deserved.

He said Sowunmi-Kolapo’s elevation from Iyalode of Ijemo to Akinkanju of Egbaland reflected her years of service, loyalty, courage, motherly leadership and commitment to the unity and development of the Egba people.

Adebutu also congratulated Obasanjo on her installation as the first Iyaniwura of Egbaland, describing the honour as recognition of her distinguished public service and contributions to Egbaland and Nigeria.

He said the two traditional honours conferred by the Alake during his 21st coronation anniversary had further enriched the cultural heritage of Egbaland and brought pride to the PDP family in Ogun State.