Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has said he has not been formally served with the court injunction restraining him from presenting himself as the Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head of The Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Lagos.

Odukoya made this known on Sunday while addressing the congregation during the church’s service, saying he had only heard about the injunction but had yet to receive the court order.

“I heard that there was an injunction against me. I heard. I’ve not seen it. But I heard. But I’ve not been served. So, legally, I’ve not been served,” he said.

His remarks came shortly after the founder of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, made a surprise appearance at the service and urged members not to take sides in the leadership dispute involving Odukoya and his sister, Tolu.

Thanking members for their continued support amid the controversy, Jimmy Odukoya said he appreciated their decision to attend the service despite the ongoing crisis.

“In spite of everything, you are still here,” he told the congregation.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to the church and its members, saying, “There is no Fountain without you. You are Fountain of Life. And as long as you are with me, I will continue to speak for you. I will continue to stand with you.”

Describing the service as the quickest, Odukoya joked that Okonkwo had already delivered the sermon, leaving him with little to add.

“Bishop has preached already. There is nothing to preach again,” he said, adding that he would finish speaking on time.

He subsequently asked the congregation if they wanted another dance, to which members reportedly responded in the affirmative.

Earlier, Okonkwo told the congregation that he was prompted by the Holy Spirit to visit the church and bless its members amid the leadership crisis.

“I have not slept since 1.30 am. The Holy Spirit said to me, son, go to the Fountain and bless them. That’s why I am here,” he said.

On Friday, Odukoya approached the Federal High Court in Lagos, challenging his reported removal as senior pastor and questioning the legality of decisions allegedly taken by some members of the church’s Board of Trustees.

The suit, instituted alongside the Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church, named his sister, Tolu Odukoya, and seven other church leaders as respondents.

They include Pastors Rotimi Okpaise, Tobi Enuha, Gbenga Onabanjo, Fred Ohiani and Akin Osinbajo, as well as Biodun Balogun and Biodun Awosika.

Odukoya is challenging the validity of meetings held by some trustees on January 22, February 28 and November 16, 2026, and the decisions allegedly reached at those meetings.

He is also asking the court to determine whether the trustees could remove him as senior pastor without following the procedures stipulated in the church’s constitution.

The dispute became public on November 17 when a group identifying itself as members of the church’s Board of Trustees announced that Odukoya was no longer recognised as senior pastor, with immediate effect.

The group reportedly cited a review of the church’s constitution and succession instructions allegedly left by the late founder,

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who died in August 2023.

The trustees subsequently named Rotimi Okpaise as interim spiritual and administrative leader pending consultations and the establishment of a substantive leadership structure.

However, the church rejected the announcement, insisting that Jimmy Odukoya remained its duly appointed senior pastor and chairman of the Board of Trustees.

The disagreement took another turn on November 18 when the Lagos State High Court granted interim orders restraining Odukoya from presenting himself as the church’s senior pastor and spiritual head.

Justice O.O. Adewunmi-Oshin also restrained him from interfering with or disrupting the church’s governance and administration.

The orders were granted ex parte, meaning they were made before Odukoya had an opportunity to respond to the application. The court, however, preserved his right to challenge the orders.

Meanwhile, the church postponed its 2026 Thanksgiving Service, which was scheduled for November 22, but announced that its regular Sunday worship service would hold at 9am.

The church also dismissed reports that its premises had been sealed, assuring members that services would continue.

The matter is expected to return to court on December 1.

Vanguard News