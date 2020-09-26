My parents’ name opened doors for me – Eltee Skhillz, Jide Kosoko’s son

Kindly Share This Story:

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Having started his career as a dancer before venturing into music in 2009 with the release of his debut single, “Jekafo”, Olowu Taiwo popularly known as Eltee Skhillz is not looking back in his resolve to take the country’s music scene by storm.

The talented singer, who is the son of late veteran actress, Henrietta and Jide Kosoko is currently ruling the airwaves with his new single, “Lucy” produced by T4 and Kraybestz. The single is off his forthcoming EP titled “Body Of Work”, which video is dropping on the 28th of this month.

Skhillz, bent on carving a niche for himself in the Nigerian music scene is also dropping another hit song off the EP, before the end of the year.

The singer, who says he started dancing at the age of 7, loves to play around with sounds. His music consists of RnB/Soul, Afro fusion and pop.

According to him, “I draw my inspiration from personal experiences, events, songs and anything surrounding me.”

Talking about his latest single, “Lucy”, Skhillz said the song was inspired by his personal experience with his ex, Luciana, who was “always naughty and goofy most of the time.”

He described as “a bitter sweet experience” his long sojourn in the music industry, stressing that “I have learnt a lot, been to a lot of places, met a lot of people, been back stabbed a couple of times, and I learnt to trust God more.”

READ ALSO:

Skhillz, also said even though his parents’ name have opened many doors for him, he doesn’t want to ride on their back to achieve fame.

“Being the son of celebrities has its advantages, their names made it easy for people to reckon with me,” he said.

Speaking further, the singer said he rarely introduced himself to people as the son of Jide Kosoko and Henritta. “I don’t tell people who my parents are, only few people who know me well know about my parents. I want to carve a niche for myself,” he added.

On what it means to be the son of Jide Kosoko, Skhillz said “ It was actually fun, loads of drama. He was always creative when handling us.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: