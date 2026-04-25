Adokiye Kyrian brings back the fire as she drops new single

By Benjamin Njoku

Adokiye Kyrian has explained her absence from Nigeria’s busy music scene, saying the break was deliberate so she could sharpen her craft before making a comeback.

“I have been equipping myself musically and studying as well,” she said.

The tomboy singer made the revelation as she dropped her latest single, “Like A Man”, in the UK. She is currently working on her EP and hopes the song will relaunch her career into the mainstream music world.

In a chat with NollyNow, she said the track was inspired by lifestyle, wealth, and the pursuit of happiness. The goal, she added, was to make it commercial so everyone could dance and feel the rhythm.

Adokiye promised to return to Nigeria any time soon to promote the single and reclaim her spot in the country’s music scene. The singer, widely known as the ‘virgin singer’, believes her place in the Nigerian music industry is sacrosanct, insisting her fans back home need her to bring back the fire.

“I have got a niche. I have a seat that has not been taken. The industry misses me and needs me to bring back the fire. There is no one like Adokiye. I am here to give the game what it needs,” the singer said.

Adokiye’s music is described as one that breathes life into any troubled soul. Since her emergence on the music scene, she has defined her path. With a unique blend of traditional African sounds and contemporary beats, she has carved out a distinctive space in the Afro-fusion genre. The music video for her single ‘Jombolo’, featuring Oritsefemi, was a testament to the power of creativity and innovation.

Some of her singles include “Glory” ft. Sym19, “Back Up”, “Love U Better” ft. Addiction, “Pay As You Go”, “Body To Body”, which she released under GHP Records, and “Baby Baby” featuring Olamide, among others.