Group, party laud Oba of Benin over peace deal

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

A group, Edo Equity Forum, EEF, and the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, has commended the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare ll over his intervention in ensuring that all the political players in the Edo governorship election conduct themselves peacefully.

Oba Ewuare II had on Wednesday met with political parties particularly the PDP and APC cautioning them against violence.

Speaking to journalists on behalf of the EEF in Benin City, Mr Benjamin Omoigui, said the Oba’s meeting with political stakeholders would no doubt douse the already heightened tension ahead of the election.

He, however, expressed confidence in the victory of the PDP Governorship candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He said: “The Oba’s intervention bolsters this resolve to return the governor to office. As we head for the election, the wishes of the people would only be actualized under a peaceful atmosphere, which is why we are grateful to the Oba over this intervention, which will ensure that the election holds in a calm and peaceful atmosphere.’’

Also, the Governorship Candidate of the APM, Comrade Igbineweka Osamede, has called the candidate of the PDP Governor Godwin Obaseki and his APC counterpart, Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu and their supporters to adhere to advice of the Benin Monarch by keeping to the peace accord entered into at the Oba’s Palace.

Addressing journalist at the end of the peace meeting with the monarch, he also described the taking over of the State House of Assembly by hoodlums as a shame to democracy.

He said: “As candidate of the APM for the September 19th governorship election in Edo State, I want to commend His Royal Majesty Omo N’oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare 11 the Oba of Benin for his dynamic rulership in Benin Kingdom.

“This meeting he called to address the two warring governorship candidates of the APC and the PDP is a step taken in the right direction.

“He is our Royal Father; he cannot sit on the throne and watch politicians turn Edo State to a war zone. Our politicians should know that there is always a tomorrow, now that they have signed a peace accord, they should go back home and tell their boys to lay down their arms and embrace peace.’’

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: