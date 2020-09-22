Getting pregnant is not a skill ― Ruth Kadiri warns women

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Nollywood actress and movie producer, Ruth Kadiri has sent a strong note of warning to women who feel they have failed because of their inability to get pregnant. “You are not a failure,” she tells them.

Posting a quote from a motivational page on Instagram, @talesoftryingtoconceive, Ruth wrote “Getting pregnant is not a skill. It is not a talent that some people are better at than others. Stop beating yourself. You are not a failure and it is not your fault.”

“Stop comparing your life to others. There’s no comparison between the SUN and the MOON. They shine when it’s their time.” She added.

Ruth Kadiri Ezerigbe was born on the 24th of March 1988, in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. Her passion for acting started in the church, a truism that makes her see her career as a compulsory service unto God. While in secondary school, Ruth used to write stories, she started writing before going for auditions.

Her first audition was at Wale Adenuga Studios. A while after graduating from writing school, Ruth Kadiri wrote her first script, Wild and Dirty. Eventually, she started featuring in her movies as an actress.

