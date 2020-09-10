Edo people are satisfied with Obaseki’s performance — PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, said that the people of Edo are satisfied with the performance of Gov. Godwin Obaseki and ready to re-elect him.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, stated this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said that Obaseki will defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in a manner that the party would be afraid to even approach the tribunal.

He said that the candidate of the PDP had been easily moving from ward to ward because he was widely accepted to the people of Edo.

“Obaseki is moving around the state showcasing his achievements. He has built a modular refinery, he has shown it.

“He has renovated schools, he has shown it, he is building roads, he has shown it, he is creating employments, he has shown it,” he said.

Ologbondiyan spoke on concerns on insecurity during the election and allegation of people who dress in fake police and military uniforms on election day.

He, therefore, urged security agencies to honour their assurance of ensuing peaceful election in Edo.

“We have received assurances from the various security chiefs who would be involved in the election.

“We have also received assurances from INEC that it will play by the rules.

“So, all we can ask and our stand is that they should walk their talk.

“It is not enough you make promises then you go back and look idly and allow vandals, bandits, thugs to come and cause mayhem in Edo state,” he added.

