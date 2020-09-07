COVID-19 has shown us we need prayers — Sanwo-Olu

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday said that the Coronavirus pandemic had shown Nigerians that there was need for prayers.

Sanwo-Olu, who said this at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Session of the 34th Synod of the Diocese of Lagos, also urged everyone to continue to pray for the state and country.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the 2nd Session of the 34th Synod was held at Our Saviours Church, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

“COVID-19 has shown us in reality that we need to pray. We are not out of it yet, we need to continue to take precautions. Your prayers has really held us all together.

“The church has also participated in series of activities during the lockdown, various donations have been given to the citizens and I thank all churches for these,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu, who said the numbers were gradually going down in the state, also sympathised with everyone that had lost someone during the pandemic.

“This is a painful thing and as a government we will continue to do what we need to do to keep life alive.

He said that the theme, “Pray, Serve and Grow’, was apt due to the ongoing pandemic ravaging the world.

READ ALSO:

“Service to the Lord is serving, loving and supporting one another.For us to build a greatest Lagos, we certainly need to hold on to God and pray.

“We certainly need to use God as an instrument of contact for all of us,” he said.

He, however, appreciated the frontline health workers who had been working tirelessly during the pandemic.

The Bishop of Lagos, Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, in his address, appreciated everyone for their presence.

He said:“We are here, gathered to register our unreserved appreciation and gratitude to God Almighty, for seeing us through the devastating season of global outbreak of an infectious pandemic disease.

“The kernel of our joyful celebration is anchored to the unshakeable assurance, that we have a bigger God, by whose fulfilled promises of protection upon our lives, gave us the grace to gather today,” he said. (NAN)

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: