Bandits abduct 9 persons in Niger State, demand N10m ransom

By Wole Mosadomi – Minna

Armed bandits have invaded Kusasu Market in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger state and abducted nine persons. The incidence it was gathered occurred on Monday.

The bandits were said to have gone to the market to restock their foodstuffs and other domestic needs and ended their transaction with the abduction of the nine persons.

Vanguard correspondent reliably gathered that the armed men stormed the Market on the fateful day, conveyed on no fewer than 15 motorcycles and started firing gunshots sporadically to scare the villagers after transacting business with the traders.

The bandits according to a reliable source have got in touch with families of those concerned three days after they have been held in captivity and collectively demanded N10 million ransom to effect their release.

It was gathered that the villagers had no cause to have suspected the gunmen while transacting business with them and were shocked to discover that those who they had been transacting business with eventually turned to be their abductors.

Already, Police had in the past few days arrested five informants to bandits and launched a manhunt for eight others who are members of the communities in Shiroro local government.

Also, two other bandits have been arrested in Zumba market in Shiroro local government and were caught with AK-47.

Following the clampdown on informants by the police, the activities of the armed bandits have reduced drastically in the area until the recent abduction of two construction workers and the killings of three soldiers who went after the bandits to rescue those abducted.

All efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, proved abortive but a dependable source in the community who wanted anonymity confirmed the story.

