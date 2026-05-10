Civilians feared dead in Niger as airstrike targeted at bandits misses

By Wole Mosadomi

An airstrike targeted at bandits has reportedly killed some civilians in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Our correspondent reliably gathered that the bandits numbering well over 500 were said to have been seen loitering in some communities in the local government after coming in from neighbouring Zamfara and Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State.

The exact destination of the bandits was not immediately known but residents from Kuchi, Chibani and Zagzaga communities in Munya Local Government Area and other communities around fled their homes for safety after noticing the invasion.

Dependable sources in the affected communities confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

One of them said, “We reliably gathered that the bandits had assembled and slept at Kusasu community in Shiroro Local Government Area on Saturday before crossing over to Chibani en route to Zagzaga community.

“A swift reaction from the Air Force actually invaded the area and while targeting the bandits in Kusasu on Saturday, some civilians lost their lives but we are yet to ascertain the number of civilians killed.”

“Some houses in Kusasu were greatly affected as a result of the air strike, hence the affected civilians,” the source declared.

Another source, which also confirmed the development, said the bandits spent a night in Kusasu village, from where they headed for Munyan on Sunday morning.

“While they were moving from village to village, they never abducted anybody but we are not sure of their exact destination but the communities around are grazing thousands of cattle which could be the target of the bandits,” he remarked.

Chairman of Munya Local Government, Aminu Najume, said the bandits must have invaded the local government from neighbouring Chukun Local Government Area in Kaduna State.

“The bandits came in three batches through Chukun Local Government which borders Munya Local Government. One batch came through Igwu-Suka Chire, another batch through Katerma and the third batch came through Jeso Communities.

“The bandits, from what we saw, were over 500 in number and with this development, many people have relocated from their homes for fear of being attacked by the bandits because they have started rustling cows and other animals in large numbers,” the chairman declared.

Sources revealed that security personnel have been drafted to the affected areas.