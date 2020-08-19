UNILAG: NASU endorses Ag VC, Soyombo

Kindly Share This Story:

…Our resolutions still stand — ASUU

By Adesina Wahab

THE Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, University of Lagos, UNILAG, yesterday, endorsed the appointment of Prof. Theophilus Omololu Soyombo, as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university by the Governing Council.

NASU, in a statement endorsed by its UNILAG chapter Chairman, Kehinde Ajibade and the Chairman of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Idi Araba, T.S. Aderibigbe, said they were no longer opposing the removal of Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the Vice-Chancellor and the appointment of Soyombo as the Acting Vice-Chancellor.

The statement reads: “The union and branch chairmen hereby clearly dissociate themselves from the previous action. As a responsive and responsible union largely known for putting the interest of her members first, NASU UNILAG and NASU College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Idi Araba, will continue to frown at any act capable of jeopardising the common interest of all members and stakeholders.

“On his note, the union, hereby, wishes the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Theophilus Omololu Soyombo a smooth sail in office. We want to appeal to all NASU members to remain calm and resolute.”

NASU and other unions had held a joint Congress and condemned the removal of Ogundipe last Wednesday at its sitting in Abuja.

Why NASU pulled out

Investigations by Vanguard revealed that a former principal officer of the university is behind the pressure piled on the NASU leadership to have a rethink about the matter.

The said officer, who is still in the employ of the university, then wanted a second term of office, but he did not get it.

Our resolutions still stand —ASUU

Reacting to NASU’s position, the UNILAG chairman of ASUU, Dr. Ashiru said the union was free to do so.

Ashiru said: “We were all here and they were not forced to be part of the Congress, and to make the resolution and even be part of the solidarity rally. It is not their ghosts that took part in those things. The whole world can see and with all these actions, we are making history. Posterity will judge every one of us.”

He, however, noted that ASUU, members of the Senate of the institution, among others, were resolute in their earlier demands.

When Vanguard called the UNILAG Chairman of SSANU, Olusola Sowunmi, to know if his union was still on its earlier position, he said he was at a meeting and would call later.

