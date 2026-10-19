Six soldiers, major feared dead in Yobe ambush

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

At least six soldiers, including a major, and scores of suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists are feared dead following an ambush on a military convoy near Kanamma village in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Sources said the attack occurred at about 4 p.m. on Monday, when the convoy, led by a commanding officer, came under attack.

According to a report by local online publication Yerwa Express News, the attackers targeted the military convoy near Kanamma.

A source said the lead vehicle was hit by an explosive device before the attackers opened fire on other vehicles in the convoy.

“The commanding officer and three other soldiers in the first vehicle died in the initial attack, while three additional soldiers were killed with scores of the attackers during the ensuing exchange of gunfire,” the source said.

The identities of the officers and soldiers were not immediately available, while the number of casualties among the attackers could not be independently verified as of press time.

Sources, however, said troops inflicted heavy losses on the attackers during the exchange of gunfire.

The ambush comes amid persistent security challenges along the Geidam-Kanamma and Mayamti routes, which sources said had remained closed for months because of terrorist activities.

Army Arrests Suspected Terrorist Collaborator

In a related development, troops of the Nigerian Army’s 27 Task Force Brigade have arrested a suspected terrorist collaborator in Kanamma town, Geidam Local Government Area.

Security sources told our correspondent that the suspect was arrested at about 12:15 p.m. on October 17 during security operations in the area.

Preliminary investigations reportedly indicated that the suspect was on a wanted list in connection with alleged terrorist activities within the brigade’s area of responsibility.

The sources said troops had intensified operations to dismantle terrorist networks across the North-East.

The latest developments come hours after the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, visited the Theatre Command Headquarters of the Joint Task Force, North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, in an engagement aimed at boosting troops’ morale.