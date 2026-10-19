Video: NAFDAC uncovers suspected counterfeit whisky factory in Aba

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has uncovered a suspected counterfeit alcoholic drinks factory in Aba, Abia State, with equipment and materials recovered from the facility estimated to be worth more than ₦500 million.

The agency said the facility, located at No. 25 Omenazu Street, was discovered following credible intelligence about suspected illegal production activities.

In a statement posted on X on Monday, NAFDAC said its officials found the facility operating under unhygienic conditions.

It added that the suspected operator fled when the enforcement team arrived, abandoning a vehicle containing materials bearing the names of Sir Edwards Scotch Whisky and Scottish Hills Whisky.

NAFDAC has uncovered a suspected counterfeit alcoholic drinks factory at Aba, Abia State, following a tip off. The operator reportedly fled when officials arrived, leaving behind a vehicle containing fake packaging materials bearing the names of Sir Edwards Scotch Whisky and… pic.twitter.com/R5zoHy3fK4 — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) October 19, 2026

“Counterfeit packaging materials bearing the names of Sir Edwards Scotch Whisky and Scottish Hills Whisky, empty bottles and a drum containing approximately 200 litres of liquid were found” in the vehicle, the agency said.

NAFDAC said further searches inside the facility led to the discovery of materials and equipment allegedly used in the production and packaging of the suspected counterfeit drinks.

According to the agency, the items included bottle caps, sealing machines, empty bottles, cartons, packaging materials and tanks containing different liquid concoctions.

Officials also found dirty sieves reportedly used in the production process, as well as plastic buckets and 200-litre drums containing ethanol.

“Drums containing ethanol and tree bark immersed in ethanol were also discovered,” NAFDAC said, adding that the findings raised serious concerns about the safety and quality of the products allegedly being manufactured at the facility.

The agency put the estimated value of the equipment, materials and other components recovered from the facility at more than ₦500 million.

NAFDAC urged members of the public to assist its enforcement efforts by providing credible information about suspected illegal manufacturing operations.

“The Agency urges members of the public to provide credible information on suspected illegal manufacturing activities to the NAFDAC,” the statement said.