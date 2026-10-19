Two suffer severe burns as tanker falls from Otedola bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Two people sustained severe burn injuries on Monday when a 33,000-litre diesel-laden tanker plunged from Otedola Bridge and burst into flames beneath the bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The incident, which occurred at about 3pm, caused panic among motorists and passers-by as the tanker reportedly fell from the bridge while conveying petroleum products from a depot.

Eyewitnesses said motorists hurriedly diverted while pedestrians fled in different directions to escape the inferno.

Emergency responders rescued the two victims from the danger zone and evacuated them for urgent medical attention.

Men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service from the Alausa and Ikeja fire stations were mobilised to the scene to contain the fire.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), working with other emergency management agencies, also participated in the rescue operation.

The injured victims were subsequently evacuated by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency’s Rescue Unit to the Lagos State Accident and Emergency Centre, Toll-Gate, where they were admitted for treatment.

Other agencies involved in the coordinated rescue and containment operations included the Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency and police personnel from the Alausa Police Division.

Commending the response of the agencies, LASTMA General Manager, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, praised the emergency responders for their efforts in rescuing and evacuating the victims while supporting operations to contain the fire.

He reiterated LASTMA’s commitment to traffic regulation enforcement, efficient traffic management, prompt incident response and coordination of emergency operations across Lagos State.

Bakare-Oki urged motorists, particularly operators of heavy-duty and articulated vehicles, to conduct regular mechanical inspections, comply with prescribed safety standards and adopt responsible driving practices to prevent avoidable road accidents.

Meanwhile, damping-down operations were still ongoing as of 5pm to eliminate residual hotspots and prevent the fire from reigniting.

The immediate and remote causes of the incident had yet to be established as of press time.

The Controller-General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Margaret Adeseye, reaffirmed the service’s commitment to protecting lives and property through prompt and effective emergency response.

She also urged motorists to exercise caution around emergency scenes and comply with safety instructions issued by emergency responders.