Drama as students, staff foil police attempt to arrest FUOYE VC

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI — There was drama in the early hours of Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti as staff and students of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) mobilised to the residence of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, after policemen reportedly arrived there in an attempt to arrest him.

The Vice-Chancellor had raised the alarm after policemen surrounded his official residence, although the reason for their presence was initially unclear.

The development attracted members of the university community, including academic and non-academic staff as well as students, who gathered at the residence in solidarity with Ogunwole and opposed what they described as an attempt to arrest him.

Speaking to journalists at his residence, Ogunwole said the policemen arrived at about 6:10am, shortly after he had gone to bed at about 3am. He said his children woke him after noticing security personnel around the house.

The Vice-Chancellor said he initially declined to come out because he was unsure whether the men were genuine police officers and wanted to establish the reason for their presence.

He said the policemen later told him they had a warrant, but he insisted that he would not leave the residence without being properly informed of the basis of the arrest.

Ogunwole linked the development to a petition allegedly written by some individuals connected with the university, including his predecessor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, and a former Dean of the Faculty of Law, Dr. Kehinde Adeola.

He said the dispute arose from an audio recording which he alleged had been leaked, prompting the university management to ask those involved to appear before an investigative committee to explain its contents.

According to him, the matter had subsequently gone to court, while he had also petitioned the Inspector-General of Police over what he described as threats to his life and workplace.

Ogunwole said he had instructed his lawyers to approach the police and explain that the matter was already before the court, adding that he remained available to respond to any lawful invitation.

“Somebody of my calibre would not run away anywhere. Rather than surrounding my house, there are other better approaches to invite me,” he said.

“There is no turning back. Our mission is to create a new face for FUOYE. No U-turn, no diversion. We are resolute.”

Also speaking, the FUOYE branch chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr Ojo Fagbuagun, said the union mobilised to the residence to oppose what he described as an attempt to intimidate the Vice-Chancellor.

Fagbuagun alleged that some individuals associated with the university’s previous administration were opposed to changes being introduced by Ogunwole.

He also alleged that there had been irregularities, including “illegal promotion, abnormal promotion” and “mismanagement of funds,” but did not provide evidence to support the allegations during the interview.

Fagbuagun further accused the former Vice-Chancellor, Fasina, of resorting to police petitions rather than internal mechanisms to resolve disputes within the university.

However, the claims could not be independently verified.

The Chairman of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), FUOYE branch, Comrade Oluwashola Babafemi, said members of the association were at the residence to protect what he described as the peace and progress being experienced under the current administration.

Babafemi said Ogunwole had made himself accessible to staff and paid attention to their welfare, adding that the association did not want anything capable of disrupting the university’s current direction.

Similarly, the branch secretary of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Comrade Emmanuel Adegun, said members were alerted that police officers had arrived at the Vice-Chancellor’s residence and might attempt to take him away.

He said the union decided to mobilise to the residence to show solidarity with Ogunwole.

Also reacting, the Director of Public Affairs and Communication of the university, Dr Sunday Saanu, described the police action as “mischievous,” claiming that the Vice-Chancellor had earlier honoured a police invitation.

“Thereafter, the Vice-Chancellor instructed his lawyers to represent him. It was therefore shocking to see the police at the Vice-Chancellor’s residence, saying they needed him,” Saanu said.

Addressing workers on Wednesday, Ogunwole said his administration would not be distracted by what he described as “noise in the marketplace.”

“This is a passing phase. FUOYE will rise beyond the current resistance of the forces of darkness,” he added.