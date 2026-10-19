Grid supply crashes 81% to 675MW as nine plants go offline

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Nigeria’s grid electricity supply plunged by 81.5 per cent to 675 megawatts (MW) at 1pm on Monday from 3,647MW at noon, following a reduction in the number of power plants supplying the national grid from 21 to 12.

The development prompted electricity distribution companies, including Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Ikeja Electric, to alert customers to supply constraints linked to challenges on the national grid.

Data from the Nigerian Independent System Operator showed that 21 power plants were supplying electricity to the grid at noon, when total generation stood at 3,647MW.

However, by 1pm, the number of plants supplying the grid had dropped to 12, while electricity supply fell to 675MW, representing a loss of 2,972MW within one hour.

Among the plants reported to have gone offline were Azura, Egbin, Jebba and Kainji hydroelectric power plants.

The sharp decline followed relatively higher supply levels earlier in the day, with the grid recording 4,331MW at 1am and 4,458MW at 6am. Supply subsequently fell to 3,647MW by noon before plunging to 675MW at 1pm.

Electricity supply later recovered to 2,150MW by 5pm, an increase of 1,475MW from the 1pm level, although it remained significantly below the morning peak.

In a public notice issued on Monday, AEDC informed customers that electricity supply from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) had been interrupted due to a grid-related challenge.

The company said TCN’s technical team was working to restore grid stability, adding that supply was gradually being restored to its feeders.

“We assure you that efforts are ongoing to restore full supply across our franchise area as soon as the situation permits,” AEDC said, apologising for the inconvenience caused by the interruption.

Similarly, Ikeja Electric attributed reduced supply across its network to a shortfall in the volume of electricity allocated to it from the national grid.

In its notice to customers, the distribution company said it was engaging relevant stakeholders to improve available supply.

It added that it would continue to distribute the electricity received from the grid as efficiently and equitably as possible.