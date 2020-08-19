Photos, Video: Again, fire guts Marian Market in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

…two fire outbreaks in 2-month

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The popular Eka Ika Oqua market (Marian Market) along Marian road is at the moment on fire as traders scamper for safety while trying to savage some of their wares in various affected shops inside the market.

This is the second time within the last two months that the livelihoods of traders in the fruit and Veggies line were also gutted.

Vanguard learnt that the cause of the inferno which started at about 9:00 pm on Wednesday was yet unknown as at the time of filing this report,

Unfortunately, the men from Fire Service were yet to respond even after one hour since the tragic incident occurred.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: