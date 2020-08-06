Oyo teaching applicants to write CBT test Tuesday

Kindly Share This Story:

….warns private school owners on Illegal fees

By Adeola Badru

THE Oyo State government has announced the readiness of the state’s Teaching Service Commission (Oyo TESCOM) to conduct computer-based test (CBT) for all candidates applying for teaching appointment, starting from Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

The Chairman, Oyo TESCOM, Pastor Akinade Alamu, stated this on a radio programme in Ibadan on Thursday while answering questions pertaining to developments on the state’s teaching appointment.

Alamu had recently informed the general public that all applicants for the teaching appointment would have to upload their credentials to the State’s website to allow for equal participation and open process.

He said the examination would run through the week from 7 am till 6 pm except on Sunday, reiterating the fact that whoever that could not upload his or her credentials to TESCOM’s portal before Tuesday should not bother to write the test.

“The examination will be starting on Tuesday, 11th August 2020 and will run through the week till Saturday, they will be starting daily from 7 am till 6 pm and the results will be communicated to the applicants through the email they put in their registration and through SMS.”

“No applicant’s complaints will be attended to at the CBT centres, if anybody has complaints, let them come to the TESCOM office, we wish them the best in the examination.”

Alamu hailed the state administration’s resolve to conduct computer-based examination for all candidates applying for teaching appointment in the State, as according to him, the movie has portrayed the government as being open in all its governance processes.

Reacting to the issue of private school owners demanding a quarter of school fees for periods students were at home due to Covid-19 pandemic from their students, the TESCOM Chairman said the private schools ought to have consulted with parents and other stakeholders before deciding on such.

He asked the private school owners concerned to see the effects of covid-19 as that which affected them and parents as well, urging them to desist from charging the students without appreciating the consequence of the current situation on the financial strength of the individual home.

Vanguard News

