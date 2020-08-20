Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Over 200 APC members defect to PDP in FCT

On 6:53 amIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
PDP, APC
PDP And APC

More than two hundred members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kuje Area Council, FCT.

The APC decampees were received at the Kuje Area Council Government House in Kuje by Alhaji Mohammed Ismaila, PDP Chairman of Kuje Area Council.

Also read: What Nigerians don’t know about loan from China ― Lai Mohammed

They handed over their APC membership cards, brooms and posters in replacement for those of the PDP.

Mohammed Gambo, the leader of the decampees, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said they were dissatisfied by the approach of APC policies.

He said they decided to join the PDP to contribute to the development of Kuje Area Council.

“We are decamping to PDP for the development of Kuje Area Council and Nigeria as a whole.

“Our stay in APC has not been encouraging. APC policies and approach have not encouraged democracy and governance in the area council,” he said.

Receiving the decampees,  the  PDP Chairman of Kuje Area Council said more decampees were still coming to the party for its development and that of Kuje Area Council.

Ismaila said that PDP would clinch the chairmanship position in Kuje Area Council for the development of the area and the country.

Vanguard News 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!