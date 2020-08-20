Over 200 APC members defect to PDP in FCT

Kindly Share This Story:

More than two hundred members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kuje Area Council, FCT.

The APC decampees were received at the Kuje Area Council Government House in Kuje by Alhaji Mohammed Ismaila, PDP Chairman of Kuje Area Council.

They handed over their APC membership cards, brooms and posters in replacement for those of the PDP.

Mohammed Gambo, the leader of the decampees, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said they were dissatisfied by the approach of APC policies.

He said they decided to join the PDP to contribute to the development of Kuje Area Council.

“We are decamping to PDP for the development of Kuje Area Council and Nigeria as a whole.

“Our stay in APC has not been encouraging. APC policies and approach have not encouraged democracy and governance in the area council,” he said.

Receiving the decampees, the PDP Chairman of Kuje Area Council said more decampees were still coming to the party for its development and that of Kuje Area Council.

Ismaila said that PDP would clinch the chairmanship position in Kuje Area Council for the development of the area and the country.

