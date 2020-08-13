New NB Code review didn’t follow normal procedures, NBC Board alleges

Kindly Share This Story:

Says review sole work of Minister of Information

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Board of the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, Thursday, distanced itself from the 6th review edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, saying its inputs were not sought or collated to make up the amendment.

The board alleged that the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, singlehandedly spearheaded the new amendment, a situation it described as strange in the history of the country “s broadcast industry.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, the NBC board led by its chairman, Ikra Aliyu Bilbis, said the NB Code review which it noted, was “undertaken every four years and involves the staff of the NBC, former DGs, retired Directors of the Commission and all other relevant stakeholders in broadcasting” was floated.

The board which insisted that any review in the NB code must,” include Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), Independent Broadcast Association of Nigeria (IBAN), Private Media outfits, Broadcasters, Notable media Intellectuals, Communication experts, Digiteam and the Academia”, regretted that the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed sidelined them and rather singlehandedly carried out the act.

Reading a prepared text at the briefing, Mr. Bilbis recalled that, “The current edition (6th Edition) was presented to the public in 2019 at an elaborate ceremony in Kano which attracted a broad section of various stakeholders”, said: “Following the 2019 national elections, some members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) made observations to the Honourable Minister of Information at an FEC meeting about the divisive broadcasts engaged in by some broadcast media before, during and after the elections and the need to strengthen the operations of the NBC to avert such future occurrence.”

“This noble observation of Mr. President was unfortunately misunderstood by the Hon. Minister of Information.

“Instead of studying and following the Law, relevant rules and regulations, and direct the appropriate authorities as stipulated by the Law to act on, he erroneously embarked on the review alone,” he alleged.

The text of the briefing read further: “From the history, traditions and the convention of the NBC, no Honourable Minister of Information has ever interfered in any NB Code review.

“After the 2019 presentation of the 6th code (which is the present one), the Hon. Minister has acted alone with just a handful of his loyalists who have written a new NB Code that has created an uproar in the industry, threatening to destroy investments and lead to job losses.

“The Honourable Minister has constantly dropped the name of President Muhammadu Buhari as having approved his version of the code review.

“The NB Code is a regulatory framework put together jointly by stakeholders to guide their operations in the industry. It is therefore not a unilateral government instrument and is already covered by Law hence, not requiring any further Presidential approval. This might be the reason why to date the Hon. Minister cannot show us a copy of the Presidential approval.

“President Buhari is a stickler for due process and he always insists on organisations doing the right thing. The Honourable Minister’s version of the revised NB Code does not meet any known criteria of due process and inclusiveness of stakeholders.

“The Director overseeing the office of the DG of the NBC has equally made insinuations that the Board endorsed the amendments culminating in its ‘public presentation’ on 26th March 2020 at the L’eola Hotel in Lagos. Nothing can be farther from the truth. The “public presentation” was attended by serving directors in NBC, one former DG of NBC, a member representing the Ministry of Information and only four (4) selected stakeholders. When compared with over sixty (60) stakeholders that attended the 2019 presentation in Kano, there is a wide gap in industry representation. We have the list of the four hand-picked stakeholders at the Lagos “presentation”. The Board of the NBC was neither informed nor represented.

” You may all recall that by 26th march 2020, (the day of the “Public Presentation” in Lagos), the Federal Government had already announced a COVID 19 lockdown of Lagos, Ogun states and the FCT. It was therefore not a sincere effort to present such an important ‘review document’ which affects people’s investments and livelihoods under such a situation.

”The attendant public outcry over the purported review of some sensitive sections of the NB Code compelled the Board of the NBC to institute a process through which stakeholders could express their opinions and harmonise their feelings with what the Honourable Minister had unilaterally created. The Board convened a meeting that included the Director overseeing the office of the DG in attendance. The unanimous decision was to issue a press release inviting inputs from various stakeholders. It became clear to the Board that even though the Director overseeing the DG’s office subscribed to the unanimous decision of the Board, he was inclined to sabotaging the press release for obvious reasons.

“The Board on its own chose to be proactive by taking Five (5) National Newspaper announcements seeking inputs from relevant stakeholders in furtherance of the principle of equity, fairness, and creating a level playing ground for all stakeholders.

“Most surprising was the rejoinder issued by the Director overseeing the office of the DG stating that the notice published by the Board seeking stakeholders input does not have the ‘official endorsement of the Commission’. Sections 5(4), 5(2) 1(d), (g), and (h) and sections 3 of the NBC Act state categorically the powers and composition of the Commission and under whose purview the management of Commission falls.

“There are very serious and disturbing amendments which have been unilaterally carried out by the Hon. Minister. This has attracted very critical comments with threats of litigation from concerned organisations and individuals.

“As a Board, we have received and taken our time to compile the responses of numerous stakeholders which include our Nobel Laurette, Activists, Legal Practitioners, Broadcasters, Investors, BON, Content Creators, Copyright experts, and professional organisations. Most of them have adduced reasonable reasons against the proposed amendment.

“As a Board that supervises the affairs of the NBC, it is important that we state that we cannot fold our arms and watch the activities of the Honourable Minister which is directed at destroying the modest gains the Broadcast Industry has achieved since the setting up of the Commission and the deregulation of Broadcasting in Nigeria. While not disputing the fact that there are many challenges in the sector, the quest to find solutions cannot be assumed by one man. Approaches to solutions must be through wide consultations, discussions, persuasion, and concession. Dictatorship tends to ruin businesses and prompt divestment. The Hon. Minister seems to have taken the option of working from an answer to the question instead of vice versa. We are in an era of democracy.

“The NBC was set up by law and there is an Act that guides its operations. The Honourable Minister therefore cannot usurp the powers of the Board as clearly stated in the Act. Any such action by the Honourable Minister is illegal. The Board of the NBC wishes to make it quite clear that as long as it is in place, the only NB Code that we recognise and which we shall work within the setting of operating policies and standards for the NBC is the 6th edition of the NB Code which was launched in 2019 in Kano. Any other purported review has no Board endorsement and therefore cannot be utilised in regulating broadcasting in Nigeria.

“The danger of allowing the unilateral amendment of the NB Code to stand is that investors in the industry will lose confidence in the stability the broadcast ecosystem has enjoyed to date before the advent of the current Minister of Information. Our President and his team have worked so hard to galvanise local and foreign investment in Nigeria. Allowing obnoxious policies to take root in our Investment Culture will spell doom for creativity, enterprise, diversity, and the general development of broadcasting in Nigeria.”

Quoting the words of the famous American President Abraham Lincoln,Bilbis said:”‘’You cannot help the poor by destroying the rich; You cannot strengthen the weak by weakening the strong; You cannot bring about prosperity by discouraging thrift; You cannot lift the wage earner by pulling the wage payer down; You cannot further the brotherhood of man by inciting class hatred; You cannot build character and courage by taking away people’s initiative and independence, You cannot help people permanently by doing for them, which they could and should do for themselves’’.

“The very controversial portions of the purported amended code certainly aim at destroying hard work and enterprise. It aims at taking people’s freedom and intellectual property. It aims at depriving hard-working entrepreneurs to empower new entrants who have not cut their teeth and it aims at stifling investment. That is the main reason why stakeholder inputs are been avoided,” he claimed.

