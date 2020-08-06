New Mass Comm HOD in UNILAG pledges to build on predecessors’ legacies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

NEWLY-appointed Head of Department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos, Dr. Joseph Tejumaiye has said he is going to improve on the legacies of his predecessors to ensure that the department remains the best School of Communication in Africa.

The Associate Professor of Mass Communication, whose tenure started from August 1, replaced Prof. Abigail Ogwezzi-Ndisika who has completed her tenure.

Expressing delight over his appointment, Dr. Tejumaiye noted, “We shall also ensure that alumni bodies (Local and General) are alive to their responsibilities. To achieve the gown and town synergy which today’s world requires, we shall ensure that the best hands are recruited.

“In line with the National Universities Commission (NUC) directives that Department of Mass Communication in Nigerian universities should metamorphose into a full-fledged faculty, this shall be pursued. We shall also ensure that the necessary facilities are acquired for the use of students and staff.”

Tejumaiye, who holds undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos is an expert in Political Communication with bias in the use of integrated marketing tools in political advertising and Integrated Marketing Communications.

He has taught in other tertiary institutions including Caleb University, Redeemer’s University, Olabisi Onabanjo University and Babcock University.

He was also a lecturer at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) and Independent Journalism Center both in Lagos.

His appointment has been hailed by alumni of the department who have urged him to improve on the achievements of his predecessors.

Tejumaiye is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations; Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria; Lagos Communication Forum; Association of Communication Scholars and Practitioners of Nigeria (ACSPN) and International Association of Media and Communication Researchers based in France.

He is the author of Mass Communication Research: An Introduction, co-authored Newspaper and Magazine Management, Production and Marketing and Nigerian Outdoor Advertising: Concepts, Constructs, Issues and Trends.

Vanguard

