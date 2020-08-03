Loyibo to Omo-Agege: You’ve shown that you are a true Niger Deltan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

TRADITIONAL Prime Minister of Tuomo kingdom in Delta and Bayelsa states, Chief Mike Loyibo has described the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as a fearless and courageous son of the Niger Delta.

Chief Loyibo while felicitating with the lawmaker on his birthday anniversary, also applauded him for standing for truth and justice during the 8th Assembly when forces were trying to undermine the good intentions of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The traditional chief in a statement, while wishing Omo-Agege fruitful years ahead, promised that the people of the Niger Delta particularly in Delta State where the lawmaker hails from, will continue to support his ideas and programmes for a developed Nigeria.

He said: “In times of tribulations and challenges, you have stood firm, unresolved and unshaken like a true Niger Delta son from the late Justice Omo-Agege dynasty.

“Obarisi, your invaluable contributions to the 9th assembly of the Nigeria Senate has contributed invaluably to the business of lawmaking and national development worthy of note to all lovers of good governance in the country.

“Despite your political challenges over the years, you have remained focus, committed and deligent to the service of not just the people of Delta Central, but to the service of all Nigerians.

“On behalf of the ancient Tuomo kingdom, I wish you God’s blessings and protection as you celebrate your sojourn on earth.”

