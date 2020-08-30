Just in: Gunmen kill councilor in Bayelsa

Kindly Share This Story:

Karma Agagowei, Councilor representing Ward 6 Sagbama Council Area of Bayelsa State, has died from gunshots he sustained while returning from a party congress in Yenagoa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Agagowei was attacked by gunmen along Opolo while returning from a People’s Democractic Party (PDP) ward congress on Saturday night.

Agagowei was taken to two different hospitals, Gloryland Hospital and Federal Medical Centre, Yenogoa, but was allegedly denied treatment for lack of a police report.

He died shortly afterwards.

NAN reports that another person, who was with Agagowei at the time of the incident, was attacked with machetes by the hoodlums but fled with the injury.

When contacted, Spokesperson for the police in Bayelsa, SP Asinim Butswat, said the command had not been briefed on the incident. (NAN)

