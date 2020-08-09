Breaking News
Translate

INEC inaugurates election result viewing portal

On 2:32 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Effective electoral system necessary for healthy democracy — Jerry Gana

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday began the use of its dedicated election result viewing portal, known as “The INEC Result Viewing (IReV) for publication results for polling units.

 

Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, said IReV would enable Nigerians view polling unit results in real time as voting ends on election day.

READ ALSO:Zidane dismisses speculation over future as Real Madrid boss

 

Okoye said that the commission at the meeting, approved the introduction of a new step to further strengthen its election management process and enhance transparency of the system.

 

He said that the innovation would begin from the Nasarawa Central State Constituency bye-election in Nasarawa State, holding on Saturday.

 

Recall that the by-election results for 26 out of 44 wards where the state bye-election took place had been published in the dedicated portal as at 6.35 pm on Saturday.

 

The results published were snapshots of recorded ward level results normally posted after sorting and counting of votes.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, earlier declared open the first virtual situation room for the Nasarawa Central State Assembly bye-election.

Yakubu said that the situation room was part of the commission’s policy of making the processes more transparent, have interaction with the media and other stakeholders.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!