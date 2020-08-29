Edo voters in riverine communities back Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase

RIVERINE Communities in Edo State have thrown their weights behind the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State.

A community leader in the area, Chief Joe Aigbekumor stated this yesterday during PDP’s rally at Siluko Ward 4 in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of the State.

Aigbekumor, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who led other defectors to declare for PDP at the rally, assured the governor of maximum support.

He cited the disposition of PDP candidate to good governance and peace as the major reasons for their support.

On his part, Governor Godwin Obaseki promised to take over the construction of Siluko road which was abandoned by the Niger Delta Development Company (NDDC) in October 2020, engage more teachers to teach in public schools and restore electricity to the locality.

Obaseki who tasked eligible voters in the area to vote for him to enable him to attract more development to them, said: “We are not the kind of government that promise and fail.

“What affects the people affect me. I come to tell you that I have good plans for you”, he said.

Addressing PDP and supporters on earlier in Okada West 1 in Ovia North East Local Government Area, Governor Godwin Obaseki said that the PDP will continue to govern Edo State.

The governor who paid tribute to Chief Gabriel Igbinedion said that the remnants of APC will soon be destroyed.

He also assured of speedy completion of the permanent site of the Orientation Camp for Corp members in Okada regardless of their political preference.

According to him, the NYSC Camp in Okada has come to stay. They wanted to leave, we said No. We are putting money there to make it one of the best Orientation Camps in Nigeria.

Earlier in a remark, Hon. Omosede Igbinedion, former House of Representatives member for Ovia Federal Constituency, urged voters in the area to re-elect Governor Godwin Obaseki in order to secure their future and attract more development to the area.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: