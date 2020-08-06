Crackdown on #RevolutionNow protesters, insult on Democracy – ADP chieftain

Kindly Share This Story:

The crackdown on the protesters across the country, by the security forces, has continued to receive serious knocks from prominent Nigerians, joining this is a foremost political leader in the country, Prince Adelaja Adeoye.

The ADP National National Publicity Secretary said it is painful that, Democracy is now tilting towards its end in Nigeria, with the way and manner, the country is being governed, like in the days of military jackboots.

Adelaja posited that, “It is still within the constitutional right of Nigerians, to protest against bad leadership and governance. The harassment and dehumanization of protesters by the Nigerian Security agents during the #RevolutionNow protest is uncalled for. Buhari himself protested against GEJ”.

According to him, he said instead of cracking down on protesters, the government should make effort to genuinely address their agitations, which includes corruption, mindless killings by Boko Haram, lawlessness and many more.

Adelaja, however, advised the convener of the protest, not to allow participants of the protests to be left to battle with security forces on their own, charging them to ensure all those arrested are released promptly.

VANGUARD

