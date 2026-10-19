Adeda: Aghomi challenges Delta to release panel report

Governor Oborevwori

By Egufe Yafugborhi

ASABA — Media expert and activist, Austine Aghomi, has challenged the Delta State Government to release the report of the administrative panel of inquiry into the death of Unity Ekwevugbe Adeda and publish a white paper stating its position on the findings.

Aghomi, Coordinator of Journalists for Just Development of the Niger Delta, said on Monday that the government owed civil servants and the public an explanation following the expiration of the two-week deadline given the panel to complete its assignment.

The eight-member panel, chaired by Mrs Charity Ehimen, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Head of Service, was constituted on September 25 through a special government announcement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu.

The panel was mandated to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Adeda, a Deputy Director in the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

The two-week deadline expired on October 9. However, as of October 19, there had been no public announcement confirming the submission or release of the report.

Aghomi said the government should make the findings public and explain what action it intended to take on the panel’s recommendations.

“It’s 10 days past the two weeks time frame given the panel to conclude and submit report of its inquiry to government.

“Why hasn’t the government released the report and perhaps a white paper on the cause of action to take? When they set up the panel and gave deadline, one thought they couldn’t wait to see the outcome.

“So let them release the report. The people, especially civil servants deserve to know the panel’s finding and what government intends to do with determined recommendations,” he said.

Controversy Trails Panel

The panel’s assignment has been dogged by controversy, with Adeda’s family rejecting its composition over concerns about inadequate representation and the panel’s independence.

The family questioned the decision to have civil servants investigate a matter involving public officials without representation from the bereaved family or civil society organisations.

Residents of Otovwodo community in Ughelli North Local Government Area also protested against the panel, adding to calls for transparency in the handling of the case.

The administrative inquiry is separate from the police homicide investigation being handled by the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department.

The police investigation has led to the arrest of suspects, including the Commissioner for Secondary Education, Dr Kingsley Ashibogwu, alongside other officials and aides.

The government’s latest public position has been that police investigations are ongoing, leaving questions about the administrative panel’s findings unanswered.

Aghomi’s demand comes amid public interest in the circumstances surrounding Adeda’s death and calls for accountability.

Making the report and a white paper public, he argued, would help clarify the panel’s findings and the government’s intended response without prejudging the outcome of the ongoing criminal investigation.