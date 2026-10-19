Full list: US places 11 African countries on ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory list

The United States has placed 11 African countries under its highest travel advisory, warning American citizens against visiting the destinations because of security and other risks.

The US Department of State’s Level 4 advisory, labelled “Do not travel”, is the highest of its four travel warning categories. The department uses the designation for destinations where conditions pose serious risks to travellers.

According to the department’s official travel advisory database, the 11 African countries under the warning as of October 2026 are Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Libya, Mali, Niger, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda.

The warnings cite varying combinations of terrorism, armed conflict, kidnapping, violent crime, civil unrest and health risks. The department also cautions that its ability to provide emergency assistance to American citizens may be limited in some of the affected countries.

11 African countries under the US Level 4 travel advisory

1. Burkina Faso

The US advises against travel to Burkina Faso because of terrorism, kidnapping, crime and health risks.

The country has faced persistent militant violence, with security concerns affecting large areas and restricting movement.

2. Central African Republic

The Central African Republic is under a Level 4 warning because of unrest, crime, kidnapping, terrorism and health risks.

The US government says its ability to provide emergency services to American citizens in the country is limited.

3. Chad

The US warns travellers against visiting Chad because of crime, terrorism, unrest, inadequate healthcare infrastructure, kidnapping and landmines.

The department also says its ability to provide emergency services outside the capital, N’Djamena, is extremely limited.

4. Democratic Republic of the Congo

The DRC is under the highest warning because of health concerns, crime, unrest, terrorism and kidnapping.

Security conditions vary across the country, with armed conflict affecting parts of its eastern region.

5. Libya

The US advises against travel to Libya because of terrorism, crime, armed conflict, kidnapping, civil unrest and other security concerns.

The department says it cannot provide emergency services to American citizens in the country because of the security situation.

6. Mali

Mali remains under a Level 4 advisory because of terrorism, kidnapping, crime, civil unrest and health risks.

The security situation has been affected by militant violence and instability, with risks to travellers extending across several parts of the country.

7. Niger

The US warns against travel to Niger because of terrorism, kidnapping, crime, unrest and health risks.

The advisory reflects continuing security concerns, including militant attacks and risks associated with instability in the Sahel region.

8. Somalia

Somalia is under the highest travel warning because of terrorism, kidnapping, crime, unrest and health risks.

The US identifies security threats as a major concern for American citizens considering travel to the country.

9. South Sudan

The US advises against travel to South Sudan because of crime, kidnapping, unrest, health risks and other security threats.

The department warns that conditions can make travel dangerous and limit the availability of emergency assistance.

10. Sudan

Sudan remains under a Level 4 warning amid the ongoing war and associated security and humanitarian challenges.

The US advisory cites unrest, crime, kidnapping, terrorism and health risks, alongside concerns about access to healthcare and emergency assistance.

11. Uganda

Uganda was placed under a Level 4 advisory because of crime, terrorism, unrest and health risks.

The US State Department’s June 4, 2026, advisory also cited limits on emergency consular assistance associated with the Ebola outbreak in the region.

The US Department of State operates a four-level travel advisory system: Level 1, “Exercise normal precautions”; Level 2, “Exercise increased caution”; Level 3, “Reconsider travel”; and Level 4, “Do not travel”.

A Level 4 designation is the most severe warning and indicates that the department considers the risks to American travellers particularly serious.

However, the designation is a US travel-safety assessment, not a global ranking of the world’s most dangerous countries. The warnings are also not a general travel ban imposed on citizens of other countries.

The department assesses each destination separately, and the reasons for a Level 4 warning differ. Travellers should therefore consult the latest advisory for their intended destination rather than assume that conditions are identical across all 11 countries.

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