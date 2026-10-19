Kalu mourns former Delta Governor, Uduaghan

Uduaghan

Former Abia State Governor and Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has mourned the death of former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan.

Kalu described Uduaghan’s death as a painful loss to his family, the people of Delta State and Nigeria at large.

In a statement on Monday, the senator said the late governor would be remembered for his contributions to governance, healthcare and infrastructure development in Delta State.

“I received with great sadness the news of the passing of former Governor of Delta State, His Excellency, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan.

“His death is a painful loss to his family, the people of Delta State and Nigeria at large,” Kalu said.

He described Uduaghan as an accomplished medical doctor, experienced administrator and dedicated public servant who devoted many years to serving the people of Delta State.

Kalu noted that Uduaghan held several key positions in the state before becoming governor in 2007.

“Dr Uduaghan was an accomplished medical doctor, experienced administrator and dedicated public servant who contributed immensely to the development of Delta State.

“From his years as Commissioner for Health and Secretary to the State Government to his tenure as governor, he demonstrated a commitment to public service and the welfare of his people,” he said.

Kalu said Uduaghan’s contributions to public service, particularly in healthcare, governance and infrastructure development, would remain part of his legacy.

“His contributions to governance, healthcare and infrastructural development will remain part of his legacy,” he added.

The Abia North senator extended his condolences to Uduaghan’s wife, children and the entire family, as well as the government and people of Delta State and the late governor’s former colleagues and associates.

“At this difficult moment, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to his wife, children, the entire Uduaghan family, the government and people of Delta State, and all those who knew and worked with him.

“May Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and give his family the strength to bear this painful loss,” Kalu said.