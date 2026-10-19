2027: City Boy Movement targets Oyo grassroots for Tinubu

President Tinubu

By Adeola Badru

The City Boy Movement (CBM) in Oyo State has begun strengthening its grassroots structures across the state’s 33 local government areas to mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid and other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the 2027 general elections.

The movement unveiled its strategy on Monday in Ibadan during the inauguration of its state and local government executive councils, where leaders urged members to prioritise collective interests, strengthen grassroots networks and work towards electoral victories for the APC at all levels.

Speaking on behalf of the State Director, Femi Onireti, Olumide Alli urged members to set aside personal interests and commit themselves to advancing the movement’s collective political objectives.

He said the movement was established to secure Tinubu’s re-election and support other APC candidates in the 2027 polls, stressing the need to translate its numerical strength into effective grassroots mobilisation.

Alli said the Tinubu administration deserved another term, citing its performance across various sectors of the economy and the continuation of projects inherited from previous administrations.

“Tinubu in the past three years has touched all the sectors of the economy. He has continued with all the projects inherited from the previous administrations. Some have been completed while works are ongoing on others,” he said.

He added, “In order to continue with the good works that was started in 2023, Nigerians should allow Tinubu to continue in office in 2027.”

In his address, the Oyo State APC Chairman, Chief Moses Alake Adeyemo, urged the movement to deploy its numerical strength to the party’s advantage across the 33 local government areas.

Adeyemo identified young people as a significant constituency in the country’s electoral calculations and challenged the movement to harness their population and political influence to improve the party’s prospects in 2027.

“The nation’s population figure shows that the youth population is more than any other age groups. That is why we are calling on you to maximise this to the advantage of the party in 2027,” he said.

The APC chairman also expressed confidence in the quality of candidates the party would field for elective positions, arguing that rival parties would struggle to match them.

“Other contending political parties cannot match our party in terms of the qualities of the candidates that we are presenting for the various elective positions,” Adeyemo said.

He, however, stressed that the quality of candidates alone would not guarantee electoral success without unity, teamwork and effective organisation.

“What we need to do is to work as a team and dissipate our energies on how to win the elections in 2027,” he said.

The inauguration of the state and local government executive councils is expected to provide the movement with an organisational framework for its mobilisation drive ahead of the 2027 general elections, particularly at the grassroots level across Oyo State.