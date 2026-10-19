Tinubu: Uduaghan devoted leadership to Delta’s development

Uduaghan

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has mourned former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, describing him as a public servant whose leadership was devoted to the state’s development and service to Nigeria.

Tinubu, in a condolence message, extended his sympathies to the Uduaghan family, the Delta State Government and the people of the state over the death of the former governor at the age of 71.

The message read: “It is with a heavy heart that I extend my condolences to the Uduaghan family, the government, and the people of Delta State on the passing of former Governor Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, at 71.

“Dr Uduaghan was a public servant whose leadership was devoted to Delta State’s development and service to our nation.

“He served as Commissioner for Health, Secretary to the State Government and was elected Governor of Delta State in 2007. His two-term tenure, which ended in 2015, placed him at the centre of the state’s political and developmental journey.

“During this period, he pursued developmental strides to improve infrastructure, healthcare delivery, and the overall welfare of Deltans.”

The President said Uduaghan remained active in Delta State’s political and socio-economic landscape after leaving office, contributing to democratic governance and public service.

He described the former governor’s death as a great loss to his family, community, Delta State and the country.

Tinubu urged the people of Delta State to draw strength from Uduaghan’s years of service and the enduring relationships he built across the country’s political and social spheres.

“On behalf of my family, the Government, and the people of Nigeria, I extend my deepest sympathies to his wife, Roli; his children; his cousin, former Governor James Ibori; and friends and political associates whose lives he impacted. “May Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and comfort all who mourn him,” the President said.