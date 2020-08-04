Constituents laud Dogara’s defection to APC

Kindly Share This Story:

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the constituency of a former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, have commended his defection to the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dogara had recently written a letter to the Bogoro Local Government secretariat of the People Democratic Party (PDP), giving his reasons for leaving the party for the APC.

An APC Chieftain, Mr Elisha Gwamis, who spoke at a briefing organised by stakeholders from Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Federal Constituency on Monday in Bauchi, said that the defection to the party by Dogara was commendable.

He said that the return of the former speaker into the party was not only a blessing but was also most welcome by the entire constituents and the state.

According to him, Dogara’s could not have come at a better time than now, especially with the approach of the local government elections, slated for October.

“Dogara’s defection to APC is a blessing to the party as well as its members at all levels.

“We call for his full support in the forthcoming local government elections and to ensure that our unity and strength in Bauchi State remain strong.

“We indeed remain committed and resolute in supporting Dogara as one of our illustrious sons who is determined to upholding the people’s mandate and deliver democratic dividends, in line with our party’s progressive agenda,” he said.

According to him, the former speaker is an all-round instrument in any political party he belongs to.

Gwamis also called on the state secretariat of the party to give the former speaker all the necessary support so that he could feel at home.

