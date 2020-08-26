9mobile splashes 195m on customer promo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

Telecommunications operator 9mobile has thrown a whopping N195 million into customer relations management. This is by way of rewarding loyal customers who have kept the faith throughout its ordeal and still repose confidence in the operator to maintain its claim of being the most innovative service provider in the telecom genre.

The reward comes in a promo tagged 9mobile Mega Million promo which promises to produce 90 millionaires in 90 days among other benefits.

The promo promises to reward 90 lucky customers with N1 million daily and also give out smartphones every hour for 90 days. These are in addition to a grand prize of N10 million at the grand finale.

Chief Executive Officer, 9mobile, Mr. Alan Sinfield, explained that the promo was one of the company’s ways of giving back to Nigerians at these challenging times occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the promo is expected to help cushion the effects of the Covid-19 in Nigeria as families and individuals continue to confront the economic impact of the pandemic.

“We realize the challenges faced by Nigerians during this period, and we have designed this promo to help cushion the effects of the Covid-19 in Nigeria as families and individuals continue to confront the economic impact of the pandemic.

“This promo also demonstrates our philosophy that customers are at the core of our business, so we continue to prioritize them in our decisions. We have made sure that everyone is covered from new to existing customers, including customers who have not used their lines for some time; there is something exciting for everyone,” he added.

Also explaining the modalities of the promo, 9mobile’s Acting Director, Marketing, ‘Layi Onafowokan, said the Mega Millions Promo adopts a recharge and win mechanism.

Onafowokan maintained that 9mobile would ensure that the 90-day promotional engagement will be done with the utmost credibility, stating that the company has engaged the services of relevant authorities to supervise the draws and prize redemption to ensure transparency in line with regulatory standards.

This is as he declared that about N195 million was already approved for disbursement to make the promo an unprecedented on in the history of telecommunications promotions in the country.

VANGUARD

