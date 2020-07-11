Ushbebe, Eniola Badmus, AY, Juliet Ibrahim others in ABNORMAL TV series

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Comedian Ushbebe produced new TV series ‘Abnormal’. Driven by the passion to make an impact in the entertainment industry at large, Justice Nuagbe better known as Ushbebe is not leaving any stone unturned years after making a debut with the release of Akpe: The Return of the beast; the producer extraordinaire has hinted that the new project in the work is an upcoming comedy TV series titled ‘Abnormal’ that will keep you glued to your screen.

The new comedy TV series tells the story of Ush who was given a free accommodation in Lekki but could not meet up with demands; so decided to bring his best friend Tomama from Warri on board to join in the mission to overcome the many challenges of the Lagos living.

Created by Ushbebe (Justice Nuagbe) and produced by Pride Rock entertainment and Ocean growth Homes; the hilarious sitcom is directed by Darasen Richard and parades a stellar cast that includes Ushbebe, IK Ogbonna, AY, Eniola Badmus, Juliet Ibrahim, Osita Iheme, Lilian Esoro, MC Lively among others.

