Sevilla secure Champions League return thanks to Villarreal defeat

Sevilla’s return to the Champions League was confirmed on Monday after Villarreal failed to defeat Real Sociedad in LaLiga.

Villarreal needed to win their final three games to deny Sevilla a top-four finish but succumbed to a 2-1 loss against La Real at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

LaLiga’s top four has now been confirmed as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Julen Lopetegui’s side.

Sevilla reached the Champions League quarter-finals in 2017-18 but this season are in the Europa League – a competition they have won five times.

They will play their last-16 tie against Roma on German soil after the first leg was postponed due the coronavirus pandemic.

