Rivers: Fourth flyover under Wike project gets N18bn approval

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Government of Rivers State on Wednesday approved N18 billion for construction of a fourth Flyover Bridge under Governor Nyesom Wike to be sited at GRA Junction, Aba Expressway, Port Harcourt

The amount covers the dualisation of Tombia Extension Road to Ikwerre Road and Ezimgbu Link Road to Stadium Road in the state capital among several road infrastructures being executed in Port Harcourt by Julius Berger Nigeria PLC.

State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, highlighted key aspects of the project following decisions reached at the State Executive Council Meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Nsirim revealed that, “The roads for expansion is 680 meters while that of the Flyover is 502 meters. The government took the decision to further strengthen its infrastructural development drive.

“20 indigenous engineers would be trained by Julius Berger Nigeria PLC during the contract period as part of government’s policy on youth empowerment and skills acquisition.

“The Executive Council has also approved building of a new Legislative Quarters for members of the State House of Assembly because the former Quarters was dilapidated.

“This is in line with Governor Wike’s avowed commitment to ensure that all three arms of government work in synergy for the overall development of the state.”

