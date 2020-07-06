Breaking News
Paris Marathon gets November 15 as new date

Paris Marathon

The Paris Marathon has been moved further back to November 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers announced on Monday.

The race had originally been rescheduled for October 18 from its traditional April date due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Last month, marathons in New York and Berlin set for later in the year were scrapped, while the races in London and Chicago remain on course for October 4 and October 11.

Ethiopa’s Abrha Milaw won last year’s men’s edition in Paris while his compatriot Gelete Burka clinched the women’s title.

