Osun NAPPS suspends executive member over fake information

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in Osun State has suspended its Publicity Secretary, Evangelist Loveday Ekwubiri indefinitely for professional misconduct.

The state officer had on Wednesday issued a statement announcing July 27 as the date for reopening of schools, as well as stating that state government has approved payment of N5,000 as condition for private schools to reopen their gates in the state.

But the group stated that the officer was suspended for acting in a manner that could soil the image of the association.

A statement signed by the association’s President, Alhaja Muinat Adepoju, after an emergency meeting of the group and made available to journalists on Friday stated that the suspension became necessary to clear the association of any involvement in the act.

Meanwhile, the state government has warned those peddling misinformation about schools’ resumption in the State to desist from misleading the public.

Those found culpable of this offence may face sanctions, to the point of prosecution.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode stated that the state’s Commissioner for Education, Oladoyin Folorunsho, stated that some peddlers of misinformation are already facing sanctions for their indiscretion.

He added that: “In addition to leaking official secrets, the culprit also misguided the public by using the name of the Ministry of Education and the State Government to launder unapproved funds.

“He requested for the payment of Five Thousand Naira as part of the resumption protocols, adding that the Ministry of Education ratified it. That is not fair.

“The Ministry did not give such directive and is not part of any arrangement to extort unsuspecting stakeholders”.

Folorunsho enjoined stakeholders to await the directives from the State Government with respect to the date and guidelines for the reopening of schools.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: