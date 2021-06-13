.

By Adesina Wahab

The National President of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, NAPPS, Otunba Yomi Otubela, has called on school owners across the country to invest in security measures to ward off attacks on schools.

Among the steps, he urged his members to take include fencing their schools and to also install close circuit television cameras to monitor happenings around them.

He stated this yesterday in a statement he issued to mark this year’s Democracy Day in the country.

Otubela also advised school owners to run background security checks on people they want to employ as security personnel.

The NAPPS boss urged schools with boarding facilities to also engage armed security personnel to man those facilities.

“Unfortunately, this year’s Democracy Day celebration is coming at a time when the spate of insecurity in the country is at its alarming rate. More worrisome is the fact that schools are not spared as kidnappings, killings have virtually become the order of the day.

“Given this sad development, I would like to encourage members to invest in the following as their contribution to the war against insecurity and hope that the efforts of both the federal and state governments would soon yield positive results.

“Schools should invest in perimeter fencing Collaborate with the community to invest in community armed security personnel, (vigilante system.) Invest in CCTV installation

“Engage in safety/security discussion with stakeholders within the school system. Schools with hostel facilities should invest in armed security. improve welfare package for security personnel within the school network.

“Run another background checks on security personnel and embark on retraining and refresher courses. Engage in active collaboration with the nearest police division. Increase schools budgetary allocation to security,” he said.

Otubela also called on members to also participate in the activities of the association, so as to ensure a stronger NAPPS.

“On our part, our team has toiled day and night to ensure that our commitment to NAPPS welfare packages provides the best possible values to members. These welfare packages such as 12.5 FCMB Bank concessionary interest loan for all members nationwide. Continuous advocacy on unfriendly government policies

“Platforms for healthy competitions among private school learners. Free and affordable capacity building programmes for member school personnel. Opportunity to acquire school’s facilities and materials at the best prices.

Opportunity to members for social networking through programmes, social media platforms. While we encourage social media platform as a way to impact members through information sharing, we advocate for responsible use of social media.

“Therefore, to ensure the best possible experience of our Online platforms for group members and be vigilant in defending the truth against misinformation especially with the rise of fake news, fake audio and videos, we have established some basic guidelines for participation. We advise members to strictly adhere to the guidelines accordingly,” he said.