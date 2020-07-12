It’s wrong for a woman to flaunt her endowments – Judith Nneji

Kindly Share This Story:

In the fast-paced world of social media and social excesses that come with it, it is almost out of place to tell anyone not to flaunt what Mother Nature has endowed them with. The mantra these days is, “Flaunt it if you have got it” and on social media it is a wildfire raging with little restraint. But in the interpretation of Nollywood damsel, producer of “Royal Mirage” and “Eleventh Hour”, Judith Nneji, flaunting one’s endowment is wrong.

In a one-on-one session with Potpourri, she gave her reason as thus,“Being sexy should be a thing between a man and his woman in private. It is wrong for a woman to flaunt her endowment because it can attract the wrong set of people like rapists.”

Judith also gave her opinion on sex, marriage and relationship. While many have sex purely for procreation; some for emotional balance; some for intimacy sake; and others for health reasons or just to keep a relationship alive and some just for the hell of it. But in the actress’ opinion sex should be sacred and treated as such.

She said, “Sex is meant to be sacred. Youths of our days should avoid premarital sex. Marriage is a legal relationship ordained by God and should be respected by both parties. Relationship, There should be a courtship before marriage so that both parties can understand each other better before marriage,” she said in response to the question on her opinion on sex, marriage and relationship.

The beautiful actress who has won many hearts with her beauty, charm and talent started acting in 2011 when she debuted in a film titled “Sin of the Flesh”. She has since featured in many films, producing 5 of her own, namely; Royal Mirage, Eleventh Hour, Goodbye, Splits and VIMSA.

Vanguard

