Inter Milan sporting director, Guiseppe Moratta said they have been in talks with Chelsea to extend a loan deal for Victor Moses till the end of the season.

The former Super Eagles striker teamed up with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, but the coronavirus lockdown and extension of the current season to July has left a void in the loan deal for Moses.

Marotta confirmed that the club are working on extending the loan deals for Moses and also for Alexis Sanchez of Manchester United.

‘This is a great regulatory anomaly that needs to be resolved because we are still dealing with Chelsea and Manchester United to try to extend their loans.’

Moses played an important role in Inter’s win over Parma last night, providing the assist for Bastoni’s winner.

