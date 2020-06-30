Group urges govt. to integrate ICT Into teaching & learning

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Latona

Africa Educational Management Forum, AEF, An education and children development hub, has called on government at all levels to integrate information and communication technology into teaching and learning to boost learning process and enhance the quality of education in the country.

The Director of AEF, Mr Emmanuel Asuquo, made the call in a release made available to Vanguard Newspaper to announce the group’s online conference tagged: ”The Educational Management,Technological, Collaboration and Leadership Discourse’.

He said ICT instruments such as e-learning, virtual library, virtual laboratory and video conferencing could be also used to acquire and improve teaching skills.

According to him, ICT is not only about programming or using a computer, but the application of scientific knowledge and approach to solving the challenging questions of our society.

On the online conference, Asuquo who is also the convener of the eight days conference said: ‘ In his words: It is no longer news that the Covid19 pandemic has disrupted the operational system of most sectors, including education. Many schools before now did not pay much attention to integration of technology into their academic delivery this has now become a necessity for educational system. No better time to discuss educational leadership, management and technology than now.

Delivering the keynote address; is a Senior Research Officer & Permanent Delegation of Nigeria to UNESCO, Dr. Aderemi Oladele, other guest speakers at the forum include Head of School/CEO, Grange School, Lagos, Ms. Abra Stoakley, Mrs. Adetokunbo Matilukuro, Mrs. Okeyinfu Ajayi.

The conference which is in partnership with Loveland School, Lekki, Lagos is slated for July 17, 20, 21, 23, 24, 27, 28, and 29 respectively and it will take place on Zoom, Facebook and Youtube.

