Victor Osimhen’s likely move to Italian Serie A side Napoli could be scuttled by the player’s desire to play in England and also the fear of perceived racial discrimination in Italy.

The Super Eagles striker, arrived in Napoli yesterday to discuss a possible move to Napoli, that have made a $90.1m offer for Lille to consider.

According to French football daily L’Équipe, Osimhen met with Napoli boss, Gennaro Gattuso and also inspected the club’s facilities. Lille are keen to follow the money. They paid just $13.5m and are looking to cash in. Napoli is the only club that have made an offer.

Osimhen’s agent Osita Okolo confirmed that Napoli have a very good chance of signing the young player, but noted that there are issues to be ironed out.

“Napoli’s interest is important. De Laurentis and the manager [Gattuso] really like Victor.

“Victor likes Naples, a fantastic city, and obviously he also likes Napoli as a team. The interest of a big Italian club personally does not surprise me considering how well he did with Lille.

“If we talk about Serie A, however, many other factors must be considered,” Okolo stated.

“The racism issue. In Italy there is a big problem from my point of view, unfortunately, it is a widespread phenomenon. In any case, the final word on its future will be up to Victor and no one else.”

Vanguard

