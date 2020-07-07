Ereyitomi salutes Senator James Manager at 60

Kindly Share This Story:

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at House of Representatives Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has felicitated with the Senator representing Delta South at the Senate, Senator James Manager as he clocks 60 Tuesday July 7, 2020.

Chief Ereyitomi , the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, while felicitating with Senator James Manager described the Delta South Senator as true party man who has contributed tremendously to the development of Delta State as well as his constituency and Nigeria at large through commitment to service to father land.

The Lawmaker commended Senator Manager for his resilience, courage in service at the senate since 2003 holding several positions of high commitments distinguishing him among his equals at the senate making Delta state and Delta South proud as head of so many committees at the Red Chamber.

Hon. Ereyitomi on behalf of Warri Federal Constituency wishes Distinguished Senator Manager a blissful birthday and more success in his service to Delta South, Delta state and Nigeria as he joins the league of sexagenarians.

