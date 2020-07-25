Al Sadd’s Xavi ‘perfectly fine’ after testing positive for COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Barcelona legend and current Al Sadd boss Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, but explained that he is currently feeling ‘perfectly fine’.

The Qatar Stars League is due to get back underway following a four-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Al Sadd taking on Al Khor on Saturday. However, following Xavi’s positive test, he will not be able to attend the match and will instead have to self-isolate in accordance with coronavirus guidelines.

Xavi, who has been linked with the Barcelona manager’s job in recent times, took to his Instagram to confirm that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Spaniard explained that he luckily has no symptoms at this moment in time, while he was also keen to express his desire to get back to work as soon as it is safe to do so.

“Today (Saturday) I will not be able to accompany my team in the return to the official competition. David Prats, reserve coach of the Al Sadd branch, will take my place as head of the technical team.

“A few days ago, following the Qatar Stars League protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID-19 test. Luckily I am perfectly fine, but following the protocol, I will remain isolated until I have overcome it. When medical services allow me, I will be more involved in my daily routine and work than ever before.

“I thank all the authorities, especially those responsible for Qatar Stars League, Qatar Football Association and Al Sadd for providing us with all the means for early detection that will prevent further infections and ensure the normal development of the competition. A hug and see you soon on the football fields!”

Xavi has been in charge of Al Sadd since May 2019, and his men are currently third in the league. While his side are currently nine points behind second-placed Al Rayyan, they have played one game fewer and can close the gap to six points if they win on Saturday.

The 40-year-old is expected to take over at Barcelona at some point during his coaching career, while it has even been suggested he has agreed to become the new boss at the end of the 2019/20 season – replacing Quique Setien. It remains to be seen if and when Xavi will be given the chance to lead his former club, but at this moment in time, it is the former midfielder’s his health and well-being that is the ultimate priority.

