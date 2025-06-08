Again, Brazil star, Neymar tests positive for COVID-19

Brazil forward Neymar has been sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19, Santos announced in a statement cited by Brazilian media.

The 33-year-old began showing symptoms on Thursday and was immediately withdrawn from all team activities. Medical tests later confirmed the viral infection, the Brazil Serie A club said on Saturday.

Santos did not specify how long Neymar will be out of action and did not respond immediately to a Reuters request for comment.

Neymar is already set to miss Thursday’s league match at Fortaleza due to suspension.

That Fortaleza game will be Santos’ final fixture before the Brazilian league pauses for the Club World Cup in the United States, scheduled from June 14 to July 13.

The former Barcelona forward’s future with Santos remains uncertain as his contract expires on June 30.

Limited by injury, Neymar has made 12 appearances across all competitions this season, tallying three goals and three assists.

Vanguard News