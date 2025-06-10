10 players in contention for Super Ballon d’Or [Ranked]

In the empire of football greatness, one award stands above all others in rarity and prestige: the Super Ballon d’Or.

Presented only once in history, to Alfredo Di Stéfano in 1989, this ultra-exclusive honour is reserved not just for the best of an era, but for a once-in-a-lifetime footballing phenomenon.

With no official plans from France Football to revive the award, speculation continues to stir among fans and pundits alike that the award could return in 2029.

While report claims the Super Ballon d’Or could make a return in 2029, the conversation is already dominated by two iconic figures: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo; but they are not alone in the race.

Here’s a look at the top contenders, their nationalities, and the clubs that defined their legendary careers:

Current Leading Contenders for the Super Ballon d’Or

1. Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Clubs: Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami

With eight Ballon d’Ors, a World Cup, a Copa America, and over two decades of sustained brilliance, Messi’s claim is unmatched in modern football.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus

A five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Ronaldo boasts over 800 career goals, major trophies in three top leagues, and a UEFA European Championship.

3. Zinedine Zidane (France)

Clubs: Bordeaux, Juventus, Real Madrid

Known for his elegance and clutch performances, Zidane won the World Cup, European Championship, and UEFA Champions League — both as a player and coach.

4. Ronaldo Nazario (Brazil)

Clubs: Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid

A phenomenon in his prime, “R9” changed the way forwards play. Two-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion.

5. Ronaldinho (Brazil)

Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, AC Milan

Football’s eternal entertainer. Ronaldinho dazzled with flair and vision, winning the Ballon d’Or and leaving a lasting cultural impact.

6. Paolo Maldini (Italy)

Club: AC Milan

A one-club man and defensive icon, Maldini played over 1,000 games and won multiple Champions League and Serie A titles across three decades.

7. Andrés Iniesta (Spain)

Clubs: Barcelona, Vissel Kobe, Emirates Club

The man behind Spain’s golden era. Iniesta scored the 2010 World Cup-winning goal and was central to Barcelona’s tiki-taka dominance.

8. Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)

Clubs: Parma, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain

One of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, Buffon’s longevity, consistency, and World Cup triumph in 2006 make his case exceptional.

9. Luka Modric (Croatia)

Clubs: Dinamo Zagreb, Tottenham, Real Madrid

The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner led Croatia to a historic World Cup final and played a pivotal role in Real Madrid’s five UCL titles.

10. Xavi Hernández (Spain)

Clubs: Barcelona, Al-Sadd SC

A midfield mastermind and key architect of Spain and Barcelona’s dominance, Xavi’s influence on modern football philosophy is immeasurable.

Vanguard News