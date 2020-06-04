Vanguard Logo

Ronaldo in phenomenal shape after lockdown

…..Arrives Juve training 4hrs before team-mates

Cristiano Ronaldo rocked up to training four hours before his team-mates as he gets ready for football to return.

The Juventus superstar has levelled up during lockdown after keeping himself in shape with gruelling home workouts. According to AS, Ronaldo arrived bright and early to do some individual exercises before the group session.

The former Manchester United star underwent tests to check his fitness levels following his return to training. His results have been described as “excellent” and prove he is in better shape now than he was before lockdown.

Ronaldo has built up a reputation throughout his career of being the hardest work in every team he plays for.

Carlos Tevez tried to beat the Portuguese star to training when they both played for United – but had no luck. According to AS, the Argentine ace said: “If you got there at half seven, he was there. “I said to myself, ‘How do you catch this guy out?’

“So I got there one day at half six and he was there. He was half asleep but he was there.”

Juventus are back doing contact training as they prepare for the return of Serie A on June 20.

