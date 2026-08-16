Osun democracy dividends will be tripled, says Adeleke’s wife

The wife of the Osun State Governor, Erelu Ngozi Abeni Adeleke, has assured residents of the state that the dividends of democracy would be tripled following the re-election of her husband, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

She also pledged to increase her support for the administration, particularly through expanded empowerment programmes.

Erelu Adeleke, while reacting to the governor’s victory in the 2026 Osun State governorship election, expressed gratitude to the people of the state for their support, resilience and massive turnout during the poll.

She said the people had demonstrated their confidence in the governor by returning him for a second term.

“God that did it before has done it again,” she said.

According to her, the administration would repay the confidence reposed in it by the electorate through increased delivery of democratic dividends.

“We thank the people of Osun for the love, resilience and kindness demonstrated by them for turning out en masse to re-elect their governor.

“We assure them that the dividends of democracy will be tripled. I will personally increase my support for this administration, especially through expanded empowerment schemes,” she said.

Describing Governor Adeleke as a “dancing governor” and a “working governor”, she said his administration would continue to focus on improving the welfare of the people.

“Your dancing governor is a working governor,” she added.

Adeleke was declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), after polling 511,067 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, who scored 444,815 votes.

The governor won 19 of the state’s 30 local government areas, while Oyebamiji won 11, giving Adeleke a 66,252-vote margin.