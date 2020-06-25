PDP mourns Ajimobi, says death, a national loss

Kindly Share This Story:

ABUJA- The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Thursday, expressed sadness over the death of the former governor of Oyo state and immediate past acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

The PDP described death as a national tragedy and a huge loss not only to the APC and his state, Oyo but also to the entire nation.

In a statement of condolence signed by the spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said it was still in shock and “deeply saddened over the news of the death of Senator Ajimobi, especially at this time, when our nation needed his wealth of experience and statesmanship the most.”

The statement further read: “Senator Ajimobi was an exceptionally brilliant administrator, outstanding legislator and a man of peace, who made immense contributions and sacrifices towards the unity as well as political stability and development of our dear nation, Nigeria.

“Senator Ajimobi was an excellent administrator and broad-minded Nigerian, who put the good of the nation ahead of other considerations in his political life.

“Our party sincerely commiserates with the Ajimobi family, particularly his widow, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, President Muhammadu Buhari, the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the government and people of Oyo state.

“The party prayed to God to grant the nation the fortitude to bear the loss and eternal repose to the faithful departed.”

Vanguard

